Waukegan clothing store damaged after car crash: 'The entire front wall of my building is gone'

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Waukegan clothing store was badly damaged after a car crash Saturday night.Two vehicles collided and ended up going through the front wall of the business, located at Ninth and Genesee streets, about 10 p.m.The store's owner was on-site moments after the crash, surveying the damage."Basically, the damage, the entire front wall of my building is gone, the entire front wall, completely gone," Tasha Washington said. "So, I have a board-up service. They're here. They're doing their job. I mean I'll be down for, maybe a week, two, I don't know."She said she does have insurance to cover the damage and is glad those involved in the crash appeared to be OK.Witnesses said at least one person involved in the crash was taken away in an ambulance.It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred.