Waukegan's Vista Medical Center East restores level 2 trauma designation

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Waukegan's only hospital is once again a Level 2 Trauma Center, more than month after it lost that designation.

A Level 2 Trauma Center delivers life-saving emergency services for things like heart attack and stroke.

In February, the Illinois Department of Health removed the trauma center status for Vista Medical Center East.

The decision, IDPH said, was made "due to its absence of essential services needed to maintain this designation, including lack of a blood bank, anesthesia, neurology, urology, or a full-time Trauma Coordinator."

On Monday the state said the hospital is back in compliance, and the status was restored.

When the designation was removed, American Healthcare Systems Chief Legal Officer Faisal Gill said it was a misunderstanding.

"We think that we're in full compliance, and we're working with IDPH, which we think will be, the issue will be resolved fairly shortly," Gill said.

