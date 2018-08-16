Waukegan police investigate link between 2 men shot, 1 fatally

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was shot and killed in north suburban Waukegan. This incident may be related to a second shooting, according to an officer at the scene.

Megan Hickey
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --
Detectives in north suburban Waukegan are investigating the link between two shootings that occurred late Wednesday night. Police said one man was shot and killed and another was seriously wounded.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 1400-block of Grand Avenue. They found a 28-year-old man shot in the parking lot of a multi-family apartment complex.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said he was from Zion.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning. The Lake County coroner plans to release the victim's identity once relatives have been notified, and cause of death once the autopsy is complete.

A tan Saturn was towed from the scene around 6 a.m. There were at least two visible bullet holes in the car.

An hour later, police were notified of a second shooting victim, who had transported himself to a different hospital. The 38-year-old man from Waukegan was listed in serious condition, but he is stable.

Detectives from the Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division are looking into both shootings. They believe the two incidents are related, but have not determined the extent of the connection.

Police said the shootings were isolated incidents and there is no threat to the community.

No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingman killedhomicide investigationWaukegan
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
2 charged in string of Lincoln Park robberies
Man found dead in Loop hotel locker room
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Charges pending against suspect in fatal Schaumburg crash
Colorado man confesses to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Some oat cereals, granola test positive for weed killer ingredient
K2 mass overdose: Nearly 80 sickened at New Haven Green; man arrested
Show More
Van Dyke judge: Laquan McDonald's mother must testify Thursday
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Truck crashes into light pole, catches fire in Buffalo Grove
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
More News