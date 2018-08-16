Waukegan police investigate link between 2 men shot, 1 fatally

Detectives in north suburban Waukegan are investigating the link between two shootings that occurred late Wednesday night. Police said one man was shot and killed and another was seriously wounded.Officers responded around 10 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 1400-block of Grand Avenue. They found a 28-year-old man shot in the parking lot of a multi-family apartment complex.The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said he was from Zion.An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning. The Lake County coroner plans to release the victim's identity once relatives have been notified, and cause of death once the autopsy is complete.A tan Saturn was towed from the scene around 6 a.m. There were at least two visible bullet holes in the car.An hour later, police were notified of a second shooting victim, who had transported himself to a different hospital. The 38-year-old man from Waukegan was listed in serious condition, but he is stable.Detectives from the Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division are looking into both shootings. They believe the two incidents are related, but have not determined the extent of the connection.Police said the shootings were isolated incidents and there is no threat to the community.No one is in custody.