Waukegan parents say 5-year-old son left on school bus after falling asleep

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Waukegan couple says their 5-year-old son was left on a school bus on Thursday.

Darrin Dunn said his son fell asleep on the trip between his home and the Robbie Lightfoot Learning Center.

He said around 10 a.m. his girlfriend called him to tell him his son never made it to school.

Dunn said the bus company told him they did a check at the school and another at the bus yard, but didn't see the sleeping child. When he woke up, he was scared and crying.

Waukegan School District 60 said in a statement "There are statutes and safety requirements in place and we are disappointed to see that safeguards were not properly adhered to in this instance."