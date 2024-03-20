2 suspects arrested, charged for carjacking mother, son in parking lot at Waukegan Target

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people are facing charges after a mother was carjacked at gunpoint with her child in the SUV on Sunday, according to suburban police.

The crime happened on Sunday around 2 p.m. at a Target parking lot on Lewis Avenue in Waukegan.

A man approached a woman and demanded her car while pointing a gun to her head, Lake County Assistant State's Attorney said.

The woman told the suspect she needed to get her son out of the car. He let her grab her son, then about four to five other men fled in gray 2015 Dodge Durango.

The suspects then led police on a high-speed car chase before crashing the stolen SUV near Argonne Drive and Kennedy Drive in North Chicago.

Waukegan police arrested four people soon after the crash.

Elijah Monette, 20, of Zion was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a machine gun, possession of a stolen vehicle, five counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a peace officer causing injury.

J'Keveon Lewis, 18, of Zion was charged with possession of a machine gun, possession of a stolen vehicle and five counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The two other suspects arrested have not been charged.

