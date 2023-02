Small plane goes off runway at Waukesha County airport

A plane made a hard landing and went off the runway at Waukesha County Airport in Wisconsin Wednesday morning.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A plane made a hard landing and went off the runway at Waukesha County Airport in Wisconsin Wednesday morning.

Officials haven't said what led to the small plane going off the runway yet, but it appears that the front landing gear collapsed.

ABC affiliate WISN-TV is reporting that that have been no reports of any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.