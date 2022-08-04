Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois

WAYNE, Ill. (WLS) -- Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb.

The pigs were spotted in the western part of Wayne around Army Trail Road near Robin Lane.

"This morning the team of bandits thwarted attempts from our officers to corral them and they fled into a wooded area," police said on Facebook.

Police said it is believed the pigs have been on the loose for nearly a week.

Anyone who knows who the pigs may belong to is asked to contact Wayne police.

