Wild turkey spotted roaming Chicago's north suburbs

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- There's apparently a wild turkey roaming around in north suburban Morton Grove.Police said they've taken five calls from residents reporting turkey sightings since May 31. ABC7 viewer J'nae Thurmond shared her photos and video with us.The turkey is the talk of social media with potential sightings in Highland Park, Wilmette, Skokie and the Edgebrook neighborhood on Chicago's Far Northwest Side.Experts at the Willowbrook Wildlife Center say if you see a wild turkey, just leave it alone and don't feed it.