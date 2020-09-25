Fiery multi-vehicle crash closes WB I-80 near Ottawa Friday

OTTAWA, Ill. (WLS) -- A fiery crash has closed down part of Interstate 80 in LaSalle County just west of Ottawa Friday morning.Illinois State Police said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, with some fire involved.The crash happened about four miles west of Ottawa.The LaSalle County Coroner has been called to the scene, but officials have not released information about how many people may be injured.Both westbound lanes on I-80 near mile marker 85 are closed until further notice.This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it becomes available.