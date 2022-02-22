Legacy Awards Gala to celebrate Black entrepreneurs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Black business owners and entrepreneurs will be celebrated this weekend at the WDB Legacy Awards Gala.
These are the people and companies making a difference in local communities.
Keeana Barber is the curator of the event and joined ABC7 to talk about the event, which attracts hundreds of Black business professionals every year.
Barber spoke about how young entrepreneurs are encouraged to get involved and how people can be a part of the events.
The host for the event will be ABC7's own Val Warner.
For more information on Legacy awards, or for tickets, check out legacyawardgala.com.
