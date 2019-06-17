Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds, fog persist Sunday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and chilly with areas of fog. Monday slightly warmer with temperatures in the 60s near the lake and up to 75 degrees inland.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 68, Low: 54

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 78 Low: 59

Wednesday: Showers and storms expected. High: 73, Low: 56

Thursday: Brief showers. High: 70, Low: 54

Friday: Morning showers. High: 80, Low: 62

Saturday: More showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 66

Sunday Few storms. High: 83, Low: 65


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
