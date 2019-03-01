WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Friday, with light snow possible late

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy and cold Friday with a chance of light snow late in the day.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Windy, cloudy with evening snow. High: 35, Low: 26

Saturday: Cold, windy with flurries in the morning. High: 32, Low: 18

Sunday: Snow showers south of the city. High: 21, Low: -1

Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: 1

Tuesday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 17, Low: 7

Wednesday: Clear, and still cold. High: 26, Low: 16

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow. High: 28, Low: 20

