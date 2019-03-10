Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy skies, strong winds Sunday

Party cloudy with 30 to 40 mph winds Sunday. Highs in the mid-40s.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wind Advisory in effect between 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, bringing 40 to 45 mph winds, for most of Chicago area.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Sunday: Cold and windy. High: 39, Low: 24

Monday: Sunny. High: 40, Low: 21

Tuesday: Mild. High: 46, Low: 37

Wednesday: Warm, windy with rain showers. High: 54, Low: 50

Thursday: Warm, windy with scattered showers. High: 64, Low: 38

Friday: Cold with flurries.. High: 40, Low: 29

Saturday: Snow showers. High: 38, Low: 26



