Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and chilly Monday night, with lows in the upper-30s to low-40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 70, Low: 54

Wednesday: Isolated showers. High: 68, Low: 47

Thursday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms late. High: 77, Low: 57

Friday: Overnight showers, then clearing. High: 71, Low: 54

Saturday: Sunny and warmer! High: 83, Low: 62

Sunday: Warm with showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 58

Monday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 76, Low: 56


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
