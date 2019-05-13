Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and chilly Monday night, with lows in the upper-30s to low-40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 70, Low: 54: Isolated showers. High: 68, Low: 47: Mostly sunny, scattered storms late. High: 77, Low: 57: Overnight showers, then clearing. High: 71, Low: 54Sunny and warmer! High: 83, Low: 62: Warm with showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 58: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 76, Low: 56