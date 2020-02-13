Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and warm Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 87, Low: 67

Friday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 87, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny, less humid. High: 77, Low: 54

Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 75, Low: 56

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 88, Low: 62

Tuesday: Sunny, hot with rain possible. High: 87, Low: 67

Wednesday: A few showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 60


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
