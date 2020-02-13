Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and warm Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny. High: 87, Low: 67: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 87, Low: 62: Sunny, less humid. High: 77, Low: 54: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 75, Low: 56: Sunny and warmer. High: 88, Low: 62: Sunny, hot with rain possible. High: 87, Low: 67: A few showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 60