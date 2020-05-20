Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cooler by the lake Wednesday. Highs in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 66, Low: 52

Thursday: Sunny, mild, cooler by the lake. High: 69, Low: 55

Friday: Stay showers possible. High: 72, Low: 57

Saturday: Partly cloudy, a few evening storms. High: 77, Low: 62

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, a few showers. High: 82, Low: 65

Monday: Humid with showers, storms. High: 54, Low: 64

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, morning rain. High: 79, Low: 61


