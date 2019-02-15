WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy,cold

Partly cloudy and cold Friday night. Lows in the single digits to teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and not quite as cold. High: 30, Low: 23

Sunday: : Periods of snow. 1-3 inches. High: 29, Low: 22

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 38, Low: 17

Tuesday:Partly cloudy and cool. High: 30, Low: 22

Wednesday:Snow likely, wintry mix south. High: 32, Low: 20

Thursday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 34, Low: 22

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 37, Low: 25

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.

