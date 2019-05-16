Chicago AccuWeather: Storms expected Thursday night, cool on Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: More storms expected to develop Thursday night. Fog and scattered storms on Friday, with highs in the mid-50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 54, Low: 46
Saturday: Partly cloudy, storms at night. High: 75, Low: 59
Sunday: Partly cloudy, more storms likely. High: 74, Low: 50
Monday: Mostly cloudy isolated rain. High: 61, Low: 48
Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 60, Low: 51
Wednesday: Showers early. High: 75, Low: 57
Thursday: Mild. High: 74, Low: 56
