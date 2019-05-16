Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Storms expected Thursday night, cool on Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: More storms expected to develop Thursday night. Fog and scattered storms on Friday, with highs in the mid-50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 54, Low: 46

Saturday: Partly cloudy, storms at night. High: 75, Low: 59

Sunday: Partly cloudy, more storms likely. High: 74, Low: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy isolated rain. High: 61, Low: 48

Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 60, Low: 51

Wednesday: Showers early. High: 75, Low: 57

Thursday: Mild. High: 74, Low: 56



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in killing of pregnant woman, 19, on SW Side
LIVE Radar: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect
Emanuel leaves office with mixed report card on education
Some Chicagoans call Trump immigration plan 'elitist'
More honey, more problems
2 injured after car crashes into Evanston McDonald's
Former Las Vegas police officer sentenced to life in prison
Show More
Trump unveils immigration plan at White House
Gorillas go viral for human-like reaction to rain
71 percent of young people ineligible to join military: Pentagon
Follow ABC7's Michelle Gallardo as she runs the Everest Marathon for good cause
Women respond to abortion laws with '#YouKnowMe' stories
More TOP STORIES News