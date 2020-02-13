Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Strong storms possible late Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Strong to severe storms are possible late in the day. Highs near 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Mostly cloudy, strong storms late. High: 71, Low: 54

Wednesday: Cooler, rain lingers. High: 58, Low: 43

Thursday: Rain ends, clearing. High: 56, Low: 38

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 68, Low: 49

Saturday: Sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 53

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 68, Low: 44

Monday: Warm, showers late. High: 58, Low: 42



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More TOP STORIES News