Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy and chilly Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sunny, breezy and chilly Thursday with highs at about 50.

Thursday: Breezy and chilly. High: 50, Low: 35

Friday: Chilly with a few clouds. High: 48, Low: 36

Saturday:Mostly sunny and dry. High: 50, Low: 33

Sunday: A few showers. High: 48, Low: 32

Monday: Clear skies and cold. High: 48, Low: 32

Tuesday: Rain possible late. High: 56, Low: 38

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with drizzle. High: 49, Low: 30


