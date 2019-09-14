Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday will be sunny and breezy with temperatures in the 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 65

Sunday: Showers early. High: 81, Low: 66

Monday: Sunny. High: 78, Low: 64

Tuesday: Nice. High: 82, Low: 64

Wednesday: Mild, few clouds. High: 83, Low: 64

Thursday: Few showers expected. High: 82, Low: 65

Friday: Nice. High: 81, Low: 64



