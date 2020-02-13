Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, slightly warmer Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and slightly warmer Tuesday, but still cool for May. Highs around 60.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, slightly warmer but cool for May. High: 61, Low: 39: Mostly cloudy with storms at night. High: 63, Low: 51: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 55: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 65, Low: 48: Few showers. High: 67, Low: 55: Partly cloudy, showers and storms end. High: 75, Low: 53: Sunny, pleasant. High: 71, Low: 54