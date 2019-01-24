WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Friday, wind chills from -15 to -30

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 12 p.m. Friday. Extremely cold with wind chills that feel like -15 to -30 degrees.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you


Friday: Cloudy with snow and wind chills from -15 to -30. High: 4, Low: -4

Saturday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 13, Low: 5
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 12, Low: 7

Monday: Accuweather Alert Day: Cloudy and snowy. High: 22, Low: 4

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very cold. High: 6, Low: -10

Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day: Dangerously cold. High: -1, Low: -12

Thursday: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold. High: 1, Low: -4

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in, as do below-zero wind chills
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in, temps to drop below zero
Polar Vortex Explainer: Get ready for bitter cold the next few weeks
More Weather
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in, as do below-zero wind chills
Some O'Hare rideshare drivers have seen crashes, fights in crowded designated lot
Second chances after life in the sex trade
'He's good, he's good:' Missing NC 3-year-old found alive
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed Cook Co. sheriff's deputy
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
Illinois AG may appeal Van Dyke sentence
Chicago Restaurant Week 2019: Best deals, recommendations for reservations
Show More
Revised Lincoln Yards plan approved by Chicago Plan Commission
Veteran stops to help Colin Powell change flat tire
Chicago Restaurant Week 2019: Best immigrant cooking, reservation recommendations
More News