Chicago AccuWeather: Windy with scattered rain, snow Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy with scattered rain and even snow Thursday. Highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



Thursday: Windy, scattered rain, snow. High: 44, Low: 32

Friday: Sunny but still chilly. High: 48, Low: 37

Saturday: Sunny daytime, light rain at night. High: 53, Low: 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. High: 55, Low: 38

Monday: Windy with drizzle, flurries. High: 42, Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High: 43, Low: 29

Wednesday: Cloudy, cold. High: 44, Low: 32




Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
