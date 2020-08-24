Weather

Chicago Weather: Clouds, then sun Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds, then sun Sunday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Sunday: Cold and blustery. High: 35, Low: 24

Monday: Sunny but cold. High: 31, Low: 20

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 32, Low: 25

Wednesday: Flurries. High: 34, Low: 27

Thursday: Sunny, quiet. High: 36, Low: 24

Friday: Dry. High: 40, Low: 25

Saturday: showers possible. High: 39, Low: 29



