Weather

Chicago Weather: Clouds thicken, dusting of snow Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds thicken with a dusting of snow Sunday night. Lows just below zero.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: More snow. High: 13, Low: 8

Tuesday: Snow ends early, very cold. High: 16, Low: 5

Wednesday: Dry and cold. High: 19, Low: 16

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow again. High: 22, Low: 14

Friday: Windy, cold. High:20, Low: -2

Saturday: Frigid again. High: 5, Low: -10

Sunday: Clouds increase. High: 9, Low: 5

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'At long last, CPS has finally reached a tentative agreement' Lightfoot announces
Super Bowl 2021: Everything to know ahead of the big game
IL reports 2,060 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths
PAWS Chicago pup Rosie featured in Sunday's Puppy Bowl
Victim ID'd after 1 killed, at least 4 others hurt in Bloomingdale hotel shooting
Dangerous cold sets in with no end in sight
Family of IL woman who drank hand sanitizer sues firm that made it
Show More
14 shot, 1 fatally in weekend gun violence
2 men who appeared on Netflix's 'Cheer' accused of separate sex crimes involving minors
Biden wants to use NFL stadiums for vaccines
High school seniors hope to get sports scholarships
Harold's Chicken Shack celebrates 70 years in business
More TOP STORIES News