Chicago Weather: Cloudy, cooler Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Back to clouds Sunday. Highs in the low-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 32, Low: 26: Some sun. High: 32, Low: 27: Cloudy. High: 39, Low: 29: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 41, Low: 36: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow late. High: 39, Low: 30: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow. High: 35, Low: 23: Slightly colder. High: 32, Low: 26