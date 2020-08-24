Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, slightly colder Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and slightly colder Saturday night. Lows in the mid-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Partial sunshine. High: 41, Low: 31

Monday: Sunny, breezy, warmer. High: 43, Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 44, Low: 35

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix to snow. High: 50, Low: 28

Thursday: Big change! Cold. High: 28, Low: 8

Friday: Coldest this season! High: 22, Low: 14

Saturday: Not as cold. High: 29, Low: 12

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Condell to resume COVID-19 vaccinations after pausing following reports of 'adverse effects'
6 people wounded in Burnside shooting
Fight over Federal Reserve pumps the brakes on stimulus deal
Illinois did not see a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
11 shot, 1 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Devon Dalio, son of billionaire Ray Dalio, dies in car crash
Chicago pastor rolls out 'acts of kindness' truck
Show More
2nd marijuana dispensary opens in Naperville
Family of Kyle Rittenhouse sells merch online to pay for defense
Illini names Bret Bielema as head coach
Woman whose home CPD wrongfully raided feared for her life
Another time mass vaccinations were needed in Illinois
More TOP STORIES News