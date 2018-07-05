WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Fast-moving storms bring sudden downpours in Chicago and suburbs

EMBED </>More Videos

Fast-moving storms that developed to the south and west of Chicago brought sudden downpours and lightning as they moved through the area Thursday afternoon. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fast-moving storms that developed to the south and west of Chicago brought sudden downpours and lightning as they moved through the area Thursday afternoon.

The storms produced sudden downpours of rain and strong winds. Naperville Ribfest was temporarily closed twice. Festivalgoers sought shelter in a nearby school as fierce winds toppled tents and booths.

The sudden downpours caused some flash flooding in the city. On the South Side, flooded viaducts were reported at 83rd and Vincennes, on 88th between Eggleston and Harvard and there were reports of a car stuck in the water at 81st and Harvard. At least one driver needed help from police.

In Oak Lawn tree branches were knocked down by winds, and in Bedford Park a facility that makes packaging products was heavily damaged, a portion of its roof torn off and a semi trailer blown over.

"The rain was going sideways. It was pelting against the windows," said Marty Field, general manager of Packaging Corporation of America. "All of a sudden there was a tremendous gust of wind and we think it was a microburst, although we don't really know."

Dozens of workers were inside at the time, but no one was injured.

ComEd said about 8,600 customers were without power throughout the Chicago area as of just before 9 p.m.

As of approximately 7 p.m., more than 4,700 people were without power in Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana, NIPSCO reported.

The weather also impacted Chicago airports Wednesday. As of 2:48 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported delays averaging 52 minutes and 34 cancellations. Midway International Airport reported 30 cancellations and minimal delays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherChicagoCook CountyDuPage CountyWill County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
AccuWeather: Beautiful, pleasant Wednesday before heat early next week
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Monday after 3 boys drown over weekend
Chicago Air and Water Show weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies expected
More Weather
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Yu Darvish done for season with injuries to right elbow, triceps
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News