Chicago Weather: Holiday shoppers, ice skaters enjoy unseasonably warm temps Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's beginning to look a lot like ... spring? Maybe not quite, but Monday did not feel like December, as temperatures reached the mid-50s in the Chicago area."It feels way warmer, it's supposed to be high of 48 today? It feels like 70 right now," said resident Emily Sosa.Maggie Daley Park's Ice Skating Ribbon was packed Monday afternoon with folks taking advantage of the nice temperatures, skating in shirt sleeves."Today is a perfect day to get out and get into the city to do all the Christmas things that are happening today," said Wilson Rasacongxay, who spent the afternoon skating.Hats and gloves were barely insight, as lots of folks ditched their coats, and the only sight of snow was found on the Christmas ornaments at Daley Plaza's Christkindlemarket."I would rather have a little bit of snow and wake up on Christmas morning with snow but, you know, I'll also take 50 and sunny," said shopper Kara Andersen.Nobody along Michigan Avenue was complaining, as the weather made it much more pleasant to finish their last-minute holiday shopping scrabble."I've got my helpers with me. They're giving me they're good taste, they know what mommy likes and what mommy doesn't like, and they're going to help steer me in the right direction," said shopper Brett Hughes.That's good news for retailers, a warm December is almost always a sign of a joyful holiday at the cash register.But unfortunately, the warm weather won't last long. Temperatures fall back into the 30s Sunday.