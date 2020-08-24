Weather

Chicago Weather: Lake effect snow Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lake effect snow showers along the lakefront Thursday. Highs in the mid-teens.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Lake snow. High: 16, Low: 5

Friday: Snow showers. High:16, Low: 7

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Morning snow. High: 17, Low: -2

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Very cold, with wind chills from -15 to -25. High: 6, Low: -8

Monday: Partly cloudy, lake snow showers. High: 13, Low: 10

Tuesday: More snow. High: 22, Low: 6

Wednesday: Still cold. High: 19, Low: 8

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois to expand who is eligible for Phase 1B vaccine
Gunshots interrupt funeral for shooting victim in Englewood
Chicago FOP President John Catanzara suspended, pay stripped
Chicago's oldest hospital files for bankruptcy
2 killed, including teen, 1 seriously hurt in Dan Ryan crash: ISP
How to wear 2 masks properly, reduce air leakage
Funeral held for mother, 4 young girls killed in Des Plaines fire
Show More
Social Security scam calls steal money by claiming SSN theft
Attacks on elderly Asian Americans intensify, but community keeps building bridges
Hunger strike protests General Iron move to Southeast Side
CTU: Teachers approve deal to reopen CPS classrooms
Police name person of interest in Yale student's slaying
More TOP STORIES News