Chicago Weather: Less windy, mostly cloudy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winds calm and skies are mostly cloudy Monday night. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 43, Low: 35

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy with rain late. High: 53, Low: 20

Thursday: Big change! Cold with a few flurries. High: 21, Low: 8

Friday: A cold, but not white, Christmas. High: 22, Low: 19

Saturday: Sunny and much warmer. High: 39, Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with evening rain. High: 41, Low: 28

Monday: Cloudy with morning flurries. High: 42, Low: 27

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
