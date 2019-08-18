Weather

Chicago Weather: Air and Water Show delayed; Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain is moving through the Chicago area Sunday morning, prompting a watch for all counties in Illinois.

Sunday's Air and Water show has been delayed until further notice due to lightning in the area, the City of Chicago Office of Emergency Management & Communications said in a tweet. The show is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all Boone, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago counties until 1 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Cook, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties until 9:30 a.m.

The storm in DuPage and Cook counties are capable of producing 50-70 mph winds and 1" hail.

EMBED More News Videos

Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain is moving through the Chicago area Sunday morning, prompting a watch in all counties in Illinois.



At least 23,000 people are without power in the Chicago area as of 9:08 a.m.

At least 204 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport as of 8:13 a.m., with most other flights being delayed 42 minutes or more, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

At least 23 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport as of 8:13 a.m., with most other flights being delayed 15 minutes or more, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countychicagoo'haremidway airportvalparaisoportagedupage countywill countythunderstormradarstormraintornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 16, from Crown Point
Family demands answers in Indiana officer-involved shooting
2 injured, police release images of SUV wanted in hit-and-run
Group performs music at crime scenes around Milwaukee
Chicago AccuWeather: Humid, Sunday morning thunderstorms and heavy rain
Englewood woman celebrates 108th birthday
'Endangered' Man, 83, missing from Bellwood
Show More
Man with 'Elephant Man's' disease to undergo major surgery
Woman fires gun at car leaving funeral repast, kills another guest: prosecutors
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
Neapolitan-style pizza made with fresh ingredients
Girl, 12, shot after bullet flies into home
More TOP STORIES News