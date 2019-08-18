Chicago Weather: Air and Water Show delayed; Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect

Update: Per @NWSChicago, weather conditions are expected to clear the area by early afternoon. The Air & Water Show is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Stay tuned - the Show will be abbreviated but may run longer than the original end time of 3 p.m. #ChiAirandWater @ChicagoDCASE https://t.co/qGkxQomML8 — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) August 18, 2019

Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain is moving through the Chicago area Sunday morning, prompting a watch in all counties in Illinois.

Heavy rain by far is the most widespread impact from these storms. Isolated strong winds and large hail are possible. Storms are moving from west to east; expect partial clearing starting later this morning. @ABC7Chicago #Chicago #Storms pic.twitter.com/nifarYxGDv — Mark McGinnis (@MarkMcGinniswx) August 18, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain is moving through the Chicago area Sunday morning, prompting a watch for all counties in Illinois.Sunday's Air and Water show has been delayed until further notice due to lightning in the area, the City of Chicago Office of Emergency Management & Communications said in a tweet. The show is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all Boone, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago counties until 1 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Cook, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties until 9:30 a.m.The storm in DuPage and Cook counties are capable of producing 50-70 mph winds and 1" hail.At least 23,000 people are without power in the Chicago area as of 9:08 a.m.At least 204 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport as of 8:13 a.m., with most other flights being delayed 42 minutes or more, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.At least 23 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport as of 8:13 a.m., with most other flights being delayed 15 minutes or more, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.