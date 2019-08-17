Weather

Chicago Weather Live Radar: Heavy rain, scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered thundershowers are possible late Saturday afternoon and evening in Chicago, northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Thundershowers with heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning are possible, with most lasting 30 minutes or less.


Some clouds will begin to thin out starting mid-afternoon through the early evening hours. This could provide enough time for one or two stronger storms capable of strong winds and large hail to develop for western suburbs.



If you are outside and hear thunder, the safest decision is to move indoors or inside a car to reduce the threat of a lightning strike.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countychicagoo'haremidway airportvalparaisoportagedupage countywill countythunderstormradarstormraintornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: 2019 Chicago Air and Water Show
Woman fires gun at car leaving funeral repast, kills another guest: prosecutors
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
7 shot at Snapchat house party: Police
Man charged with attempted murder of ISP trooper
Indiana Dunes beach closed after plant releases cyanide in Little Calumet River
Girl, 13, wounded in Burnside bedroom
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated storms Saturday
Weekend Watch: Congressman Adam Kinzinger's statement on gun control
'Golden Girls' inspired Airbnb available for rent
Assyrian Food Festival returning to Morton Grove
Police looking for men in connection with armed robbery
More TOP STORIES News