Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, cold Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 38

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 56, Low: 39

Saturday: A few showers. High: 52, Low: 40

Sunday: A few showers. High: 56, Low: 41

Monday: Sunny and slightly warmer. High: 62, Low: 38

Tuesday: Wintery mix early. High: 48, Low: 33

Wednesday: Chilly. High: 55, Low: 37

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
