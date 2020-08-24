Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, a few storms Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and warm with a few storms possible Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 65

Sunday: Sunny, lower humidity. High: 88, Low: 67

Monday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 85, Low: 64

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 78, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny but heating up again. High: 90, Low: 72

Friday: Isolated storms. High: 92, Low: 68

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago boy who tried to kill himself after being bullied dies at 13
CPD officer charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
Security guard shot, killed in Gary bank robbery ID'd
TikTok trend, dry scooping, could land you in the hospital
2 dead in crash involving Chicago-bound Greyhound bus
Chicago, Illinois enter full reopening
Reopening anxiety, new variant make some nervous to ditch masks
Show More
Where you do and don't have to wear a mask in IL
Geriatric Animal Care at Shedd Aquarium
Cubs host 1st full-capacity game in more than a year
'American Idol' auditions to be held virtually again this year
Popular Chicago TikToker offering historic tours
More TOP STORIES News