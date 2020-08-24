Weather

Chicago Weather: Partial clearing, breezy and chilly Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partial clearing, breezy and chilly Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper-50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Sunday: Morning rain, mostly cloudy. High: 56, Low: 36

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 61, Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 71, Low: 57

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 70, Low: 49

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 64, Low: 46

Friday: Sunny, warm. High: 71, Low: 55

Saturday: Warm, like summer. High: 77, Low: 58


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Trump 'not yet out of the woods,' president's physician says
Chicago Bears-Colts game time moved back Sunday
Chicago pizzerias bring new wave of pizza-style options
Cook County judge resigns after alleged sexual harassment
Former White Sox player sought in ex-girlfriend's murder
Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports
Hammond school kicks off abbreviated football season
Show More
20 shot, 2 fatally in weekend shootings
IL reports 2,442 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths
Chicago hospital tests Regeneron -- drug Trump received
Chicago justice rally urges people to vote for change
Fmr. NJ governor Chris Christie checks into hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News