Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold, windy with flurries Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, very cold, windy with flurries Friday. Highs in the upper teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy with flurries. High: 18, Low: 3

Saturday: Bitter cold, 1 to 3 inches of snow starting in the afternoon. High: 11, Low: -5

Sunday: Sunny, but bitter cold. High: 6, Low: -1

Monday: Bigger snowfall possible. High: 18, Low: 11

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning snow. High: 17, Low: -2

Wednesday: Dry and cold. High: 13, Low: 0

Thursday: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: -1

