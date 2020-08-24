Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold, windy with flurries Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, very cold, windy with flurries Friday. Highs in the upper teens.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy, windy with flurries. High: 18, Low: 3: Bitter cold, 1 to 3 inches of snow starting in the afternoon. High: 11, Low: -5: Sunny, but bitter cold. High: 6, Low: -1: Bigger snowfall possible. High: 18, Low: 11: Partly cloudy with morning snow. High: 17, Low: -2: Dry and cold. High: 13, Low: 0: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: -1