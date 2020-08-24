CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, very cold, windy with flurries Friday. Highs in the upper teens.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Partly cloudy, windy with flurries. High: 18, Low: 3
Saturday: Bitter cold, 1 to 3 inches of snow starting in the afternoon. High: 11, Low: -5
Sunday: Sunny, but bitter cold. High: 6, Low: -1
Monday: Bigger snowfall possible. High: 18, Low: 11
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning snow. High: 17, Low: -2
Wednesday: Dry and cold. High: 13, Low: 0
Thursday: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: -1
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold, windy with flurries Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News