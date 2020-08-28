Chicago Weather Radar: Severe storms possible across area Friday night, including hail, wind

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday has been deemed an AccuWeather alert day, as some severe storms are possible across the Chicago area in the evening, with isolated storms earlier in the day.There is a small chance for isolated or widely scattered storms over the area Friday afternoon, but thunderstorms are likely to develop later in the day over parts of southwestern Wisconsin before shifting southeast into northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana after 6 p.m.Strong damaging winds and large hail are likely the primary severe threats, with a lower chance for a tornado, according to the National Weather Service. The threat for storms is expected to end from northwest to southeast during the late evening and overnight hours. .The Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area under either an enhanced or slight risk for severe storms, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.Here's