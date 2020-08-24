Chicago Weather: Scattered severe storms Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY: Scattered severe storms possible on Friday. Highs near 90.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: AccuWeather Alert Day: Hot with scattered storms. High: 92, Low: 66: Sunny and finally cooler. High: 81, Low: 60: Sunny and beautiful. High: 77, Low: 63: Mostly sunny, rain late. High: 82, Low: 63: Partly sunny, stray storm. High: 79, Low: 60: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 78, Low: 63: Partly cloudy, isolated storm. High: 80, Low: 64