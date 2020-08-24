Weather

Chicago Weather: Scattered severe storms Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY: Scattered severe storms possible on Friday. Highs near 90.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Hot with scattered storms. High: 92, Low: 66

Saturday: Sunny and finally cooler. High: 81, Low: 60

Sunday: Sunny and beautiful. High: 77, Low: 63

Monday: Mostly sunny, rain late. High: 82, Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray storm. High: 79, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 78, Low: 63

Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated storm. High: 80, Low: 64



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
