National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touchdown in Harvard, Ill., Tuesday afternoon

HARVARD, Ill. (WLS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in far north suburban Harvard, Ill., during an outbreak of severe weather Tuesday afternoon.

The tornado touched down at 2:05 p.m. and was on the ground for about 20 minutes with estimated peak winds of 80 miles per hour, NWS said. It traveled a 14.3 mile long path.

The weather caused a barn to collapse while animals were still inside. While the vast majority were able to be rescued - 24 sheep, 18 goats, one cow and multiple chickens and ducks, to be exact - four animals did die as a result of the collapse.

There were 20 reported tornadoes in five states - Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas and West Virginia - Tuesday. More than 40 tornadoes have been reported across the span off 11 states since Monday.

ABC News contributed to this report