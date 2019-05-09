Chicago Weather: Rain, storms continue Thursday morning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5292182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rain and storms continued to move through the Chicago area Thursday morning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and storms continued to move through the Chicago area Thursday morning.The rain could make for a slippery commute for many. The storms are expected to continue through 5 a.m., with light to moderate rain continuing through 7 a.m.After 7 a.m., storm activity will continue to be spotty. The rest of the day Thursday is expected to be dry, with a few showers possible in northwest Indiana.The storms began making their way through the area Wednesday night. A tornado warning was briefly in effect in LaSalle County, though there have been no reports of touchdowns or any damage reported.