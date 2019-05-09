Chicago Weather: Rain, storms continue Thursday morning

The rain could make for a slippery commute for many. The storms are expected to continue through 5 a.m., with light to moderate rain continuing through 7 a.m.
After 7 a.m., storm activity will continue to be spotty. The rest of the day Thursday is expected to be dry, with a few showers possible in northwest Indiana.
The storms began making their way through the area Wednesday night. A tornado warning was briefly in effect in LaSalle County, though there have been no reports of touchdowns or any damage reported.
