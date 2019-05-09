Weather

Chicago Weather: Rain, storms continue Thursday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and storms continued to move through the Chicago area Thursday morning.

The rain could make for a slippery commute for many. The storms are expected to continue through 5 a.m., with light to moderate rain continuing through 7 a.m.

Rain and storms continued to move through the Chicago area Thursday morning.



After 7 a.m., storm activity will continue to be spotty. The rest of the day Thursday is expected to be dry, with a few showers possible in northwest Indiana.

The storms began making their way through the area Wednesday night. A tornado warning was briefly in effect in LaSalle County, though there have been no reports of touchdowns or any damage reported.

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.

