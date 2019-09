EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong thunderstorms moved through parts of the Chicago area Tuesday morning, with potentially severe storms possible later in the day.A Significant Weather Advisory by the National Weather Service was in effect for southern Lake (Ill.), eastern Kane, DuPage and Cook counties until 9:30 a.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for DeKalb expired at 8:15 a.m. The NWS warned of penny-size hail and wind gusts up to 50 miles-per-hour.More storms are expected to move through the Chicago area late in the afternoon and the evening Tuesday. The area is under a marginal risk for severe weather.