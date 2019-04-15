Weather

Chicago Weather: Slick roads lead to crashes for morning commute; Airports getting back to normal

Slick roads have created a messy morning commute Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Slick roads after Sunday's snowstorm have led to numerous problems on Chicago area expressways Monday morning.

A crash led to a shutdown of westbound Ida B. Wells Drive at the Jane Byrne Interchange. By 8:25 a.m., the ramp was re-opened after IDOT crews resalted the lanes.

Multiple crashes were reported in northwest Indiana, including a crash involving a tanker truck shutting down a ramp from southbound Cline Avenue to westbound I-80.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

On the CTA, an obstruction on the tracks led to the Blue Line being temporarily suspended between Harlem and O'Hare. Shuttle bus service was available and service has been restored.

The fallout from Sunday's spring snow is still being felt at Chicago's airports Monday morning.

On Sunday, more than 1,000 flights were canceled at O'Hare. Midway had more than 160 flights were canceled.

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, there were 189 flight cancellations at O'Hare and four at Midway.

WATCH: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy spring snow
Brookfield Zoo animals enjoyed the spring snow storm on Sunday.



Even after re-booking, some travelers were still frustrated trying to figure out what they were going to do.

More than eight inches of snow fell on parts of the Chicago area Sunday. Woodstock received 8.5 inches of snow and 5.4 inches of snow fell at O'Hare.

RELATED: Chicago Weather: Historic mid-April snow storm dumps up to 7 inches, cancels 1,000 flights

The sun will be shining on Monday, with highs in the 40s.
