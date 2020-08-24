Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More sun and mild Friday. Highs in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: More sun. High: 42, Low: 33

Saturday: Rain/mix overnight, then like spring. High: 50, Low: 36

Sunday: Drizzle early, mild. High: 53, Low: 24

Monday: Sunny, colder. High: 40, Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High: 50, Low: 46

Wednesday: Sunny, still mild. High: 46, Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High: 40, Low: 26

