Chicago Weather: Sunny, then clouds and mild Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny at first then increasing clouds Friday. Highs around 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, then clouds increase. High: 70, Low: 50

Saturday: Partly cloudy, a few showers. High: 68, Low: 52

Sunday: Stray showers. High: 70, Low: 54

Monday: Rainy at times. High: 67, Low: 54

Tuesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 72, Low: 56

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 76, Low: 60

Thursday: A few storms. High: 76, Low: 62

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
