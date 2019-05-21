Chicago Weather: Warmup to follow storms, heavy rain Tuesday night

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5310985" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold and rainy weather will persist across the Chicago area Tuesday, but a big warmup is heading our way.It will be unseasonably chilly as well, with temperatures struggling to make it to the mid-50s. Gusty winds will make it feel even cooler, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.The possibility of storms returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. While they are not expected to turn severe, heavy rainfall is likely overnight with rain diminishing as the morning commute ramps up.A warm front will arrive by Wednesday, with highs around 80 degrees. The warm weather should stick around through the weekend, when 26 beaches in Chicago open on Saturday.If you'll be heading to beaches along Lake Michigan, watch out for rough swimming conditions. High waves are expected on Lake Michigan in Lake County, Indiana on Tuesday.The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement in effect from 4 p.m. through late Tuesday night. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the water due to life-threatening waves and rip currents.