Chicago Weather: Windy, mild, showers overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy, mild, showers overnight. Lows in the mid-50s north of the city and near 70 south.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Temperatures drop, windy. High: 66, Low: 34

Saturday: Cool, dry. High: 46, Low: 40

Sunday: Cold with showers. High: 48, Low: 60

Monday: Patchy light rain. High: 51, Low: 37

Tuesday: Few showers. High: 43, Low: 32

Wednesday: Sunshine. High: 48, Low: 33

Thursday: Chilly. High: 49, Low: 35


