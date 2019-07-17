Chicago Weather: Excessive Heat Warning issued for city, suburbs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5343665" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AccuWeather explains how heat waves form.

The urban heat island effect is something that we see almost on a daily basis here in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is bracing for several days of dangerous heat.The National Weather Service has upgraded an Excessive Heat Watch to an Excessive Heat Warning for much of the Chicago area from 12 p.m. on Thursday through 7 p.m. on Saturday. The warning includes Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.During that period, the entire area could see high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices from 104 to 114 degrees, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said. Low temperatures will only be in the upper 70s, and the low 80s in the city.ComEd said it has opened its Emergency Operation Center and is bringing in extra staff members and readying equipment so crews can respond quickly if there are any power outages.means that a prolonged period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun... and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.