2020 Old Farmer's Almanac calls for lots of snow in Chicago

Winter is coming....and the 2020 Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for lots of snow.The almanac provides weather predictions for Alaska, Hawaii, and 16 regions across the country. It says it was 80.5% accurate in predicting last winter's wild weather.This winter, prepare to shiver as its forecasting below-normal temperatures from the Heartland westward to the Pacific and in the Desert Southwest, Pacific Southwest, and Hawaii. But it will be above normal elsewhere including the region where Chicago lies, which the Almanac calls the "Lower Lakes".In Chicago, it will be warmer than normal, with above-normal precipitation in the form or rain or snow. The snowiest periods will fall from early January through late March.